Montreal Irish pub offers bottomless drink deals for $25 every week

If the midweek blues have you feeling like letting loose, an Irish pub in Montreal offers some serious drink deals to help revitalize the latter part of the workweek.

McKibbin’s Irish Pub has been hosting some form of an all-inclusive bar tab for several years but had to stop due to you-know-what.

The pub’s downtown location has revamped its bottomless drink deal, and it returns on October 27, rebranded as Student Night.

The $25 cash bar deal, which isn’t actually exclusive to students, will be offered every Wednesday at McKibbin’s Bishop location on the third floor.

The weekly party kicks off every Wednesday at 9 pm, includes a local DJ, dancefloor, and closes at 2 am.

The deal includes bottomless cocktails (vodka, rum, bourbon) and Moosehead beer, all for a smooth $25.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mckibbin’s Irish Pub (@mckibbinsirishpub)

Now might be a good time to tell your boss you might be a bit late to work on Thursday morning…

Student Night – McKibbin’s Irish Pub

When: Every Wednesday

Time: 9 pm – 2 am

Where: 1426 rue Bishop (third floor)

Price: $25, at the door