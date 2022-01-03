8 great places in Montreal to go ice skating this winter

Morale has been low in Montreal ever since entering the new curfew on New Year’s Eve.

In order to keep the glass half full Montrealers are on the lookout for ways to keep themselves busy — and what better way to fill the time than by going skating at one of Montreal’s many local rinks?

Outdoor activities are definitely the best ways to beat the winter (and the COVID) blues. Here are some of the top places to go ice skating around the island.

Collaborating with Radio-Canada to provide the ambiance of music, the Parc’s Espace 67 has been turned into a refrigerated ice skating rink for the winter. A family-friendly option, the Parc is a great place to get away from the city and spend some time in nature.

Access is completely free, and equipment rentals are available on-site. They also have snowshoeing, fat bike, sliding, and ski trails for those who are looking for more adventure.

Arguably the best place for outdoor skating on the island, this spot is now open to the public after taking a year off due to the pandemic. The Old Port Skating Rink offers skaters smooth sheets of ice every day until March 6.

Certainly one of the most romantic places to get some fresh air this winter, this skating rink can be found in the heart of Parc La Fontaine’s lush landscape. Skaters of all ages and levels can enjoy this cozy spot for free, and rent equipment until 6:30 pm to comply with the curfew.

Atop Mount Royal sits this refrigerated rink, located right next to the hill’s well-loved Lac-aux-Castors. Though the Pavilion restaurant is closed, the café is still open if you want to warm up with a hot beverage or snack from their takeout menu.

The ice rink in Parc Sir-Wilfrid Laurier is perfect for a leisurely skate or a hockey game with friends. If you’re looking to stay connected while spending time outdoors, the park also offers free WiFi.

Enjoy a gorgeous view of the Olympic Stadium while you meander through the widest skating rink on the East side of the island. A practice area for less-skilled skaters makes it the perfect place for a family outing.

Parc Jeanne-Mance is one of Montreal’s favourite hangout spots in the summer, and its skating rink makes it a go-to place in the winter. Bring some friends for a skating date with a beautiful view of the Plateau Mont-Royal!

Want to make sure your skating experience is 100% COVID-safe? You can reserve a time slot online for Willibrord Park’s Bleu Blanc Rouge ice rink in Verdun and enjoy some time outside without worry.