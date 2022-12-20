This illuminated skating rink just outside Montreal is nearly a kilometre long

Quebec winters are not subtle. And sometimes the coldest season of the year can feel like the longest.

With that said, locals have two choices when it comes to dealing with winter in la belle province: hide from it or embrace it.

If you’re looking to get in on some chilly activities, an area just south of downtown Montreal will soon become a winter wonderland, offering hiking trails, entertainment and an illuminated 850-metre ice skating path.

Officially opening on January 7, the Rendez-Vous Polaires at the Récréoparc in Sainte-Catherine on the South Shore features amenities like sliding, ice skating, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, and even fat bike riding.

The fun doesn’t stop as the sun goes down, though. As the lights hit the ice, the multifunctional space also includes fireplaces, food trucks, weekend DJ sets, and bar service.

Entry to the space is free on weekends. Residents of Sainte-Catherine are also entitled to free weekend equipment rentals. For out-of-towners, skates cost $7.83, snowshoes cost $13.05, and fat bikes cost $25.

For more details on the park’s winter programming, click here.

When: From January 7 until March 5

Where: 5340, boul. Marie-Victorin, City of Sainte-Catherine

Price: Entry is free. Equipment rental ranges from $7 to $25