Glide across Montreal's 500-metre refrigerated skating trail this winter

While cleaning the snow off your windshield is nothing short of miserable, winter in Montreal isn’t all bad. Sometimes it’s even pretty.

Sure, we have more than our fair share of storms and flurries, but with that comes an abundance of potential outdoor fun … like skating.

And if gliding through a winter wonderland is your thing, then you’ll love Parc Jean Drapeau’s 500-metre skating trail.

According to the park’s website, the “magical ice path is refrigerated and regularly maintained, thereby ensuring a memorable experience, especially after a small snowfall.”

The rink, which is open until early March, features restaurants, restrooms and equipment rental on-site. Other winter activities like sliding, hiking and snow-shoeing are also available around the area.

So if you’re looking for a way to spend some time in the great outdoors without venturing too far from the city, you may have just found it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J-F Savaria (@jfsavaria)



Where: Parc Jean Drapeau

When: Until March 7

Time: Daily from 10 am to 11 pm

Price: Free