Crème de la crème: 13 of the best ice cream spots around Montreal

Montreal is seemingly returning to normal which should really only mean there’s one thing you’re screaming for: ice cream.

Whether you’re just getting off the bike path, finishing a hike, sitting by the water, or looking for something to satisfy that sweet tooth, Montreal has a slew of great frozen treat options.

From the classics to vegan-friendly options, and Italian gelato, here are a few of the best ice cream spots in the city to check out this spring and summer. Some of which are even open for delivery.

Because nothing really screams ice cream like having it delivered to your door. And no offence, Dairy Queen, we’re sticking to the local spots only.

Classics

From hard ice cream to soft, La Diperie offers a literal double-dose of the tasty treat. You choose your flavour of ice cream and then choose from dozens of toppings to dip your ice cream in. What you’re left with is a hardened shell coated with ice cream in the middle. Like, come on.

This little gem along the LaSalle Rapides might have the best homemade ice cream in town.

The family business’s co-owner Vas Karkavilas makes all the ice cream herself and changes her flavours daily, constantly experimenting with new ideas.

And the sweetest part is that all the ice cream is completely natural, with no artificial substitutes.

If you’re in the mood for some frozen treats on The Main, Ripples is a classic go-to (but expect lineups).

The cozy spot offers a wide variety of flavours, frozen yogurt, and homemade sorbet in a quaint location. Real Montrealers will head to Schwartz’s for some smoked meat and Ripples for dessert, you can’t go wrong.

Le Glacier Bilboquet is a popular chain across the island. Bilboquet promises to use only the highest available ingredients that are sourced from all over Quebec, the frozen dessert at Bilboquet is made from love and you can taste it.

From a range of homemade flavours (48 of them), this West Island spot offers vegan options, hard-packed, and soft-serve ice cream. Give the King Kong a go if you’re ever in the need of 15, yes 15, scoops of ice cream. Plus, there are dog-friendly treats in case your pooch wants to cool off too.

Le Blueboy has ditched the traditional ice cream cone for fried cones (churros) and it fills ‘em up with ice cream and fresh fruit. If you’re in the mood for a sorbet served in a pineapple, Le Blueboy should be on your radar. And if you’re feeling adventurous, try some ice cream in a hollowed-out watermelon.

With locations in NDG, The Plateau, and the Old Port, it only takes a few bites of this spot’s gelato, ice cream, or sorbet to see why it’s so popular.

Italian Gelato

By using locally sourced organic dairy products and seasonal ingredients, Dalla Rose has an ice cream menu that is ever-changing but always tasty. It also offers pick-up and delivery options because of you-know-what.

With a great variety of classic flavours to choose from, Roberto has been around since 1983. Having perfected the simplicity of a good scoop, there’s no wonder why this spot has been around for 37 years!

Gelaterie Pierino offers a variety of wine-infused gelato for the boozy crowd. You can also order custom-made ice cream for birthday parties. A little bit of everything for any age at Pierino.

While Non Solo Pane is an excellent spot for wood oven pizza and Italian pastries, its gelato is out of this world.

The assortment of homemade flavours changes regularly and often sways from tradition. While the classic nocciola and pistachio are often in rotation, don’t be surprised if you also catch a wild-card like Red Bull.

Vegan-friendly

Offering hard-packed and soft serve, this spot is an instant go-to for the vegan crowd who want to cool off. All of its products are dairy-free and obviously tasty.

Swirl has been helping vegans cool off since 2018, serving non-dairy soft serve with seasonal flavours made with organic coconut milk.