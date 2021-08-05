Could this be Montreal's best homemade ice cream shop?

If you like delicious lunch options, traditional Greek desserts, and homemade ice cream that’s worth writing home about, then look no further than Café Ilios in LaSalle.

It might even be the best homemade ice cream shop in the city.

“Ilios” which means “sun” in Greek also happens to be a perfect name for this bright spot that has been illuminating the neighbourhood as of late. Owned and managed by the Karkavilas family, Café Ilios opened its doors back in May and has slowly become the talk of the town.

“During the lockdown, we were stuck inside. That’s when I had the idea to start making ice cream” says co-owner Vas Karkavilas, adding, “Through some trial and error we got the hang of it, started sampling it around the neighbourhood, and now it’s become one of our main specialties.”

Vas makes all the ice cream herself and changes her flavours daily, constantly experimenting with new ideas. And the sweetest part is that all the flavours are completely natural, with no artificial substitutes.

So next time you’re thinking of grabbing a scoop, why not check out this family business that makes you feel like one of their own?

Address: 9641 LaSalle Blvd.

Hours: 10 am – 9:30 pm