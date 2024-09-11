Here's what the Leafs lines may look like after latest moves

While there haven’t been any wholesale changes like some predicted this offseason, the Toronto Maple Leafs have remained active in tinkering around the edges of the team.

On Tuesday, the Leafs landed a one-year deal with Nick Robertson, while multiple reports also surfaced that the team is bringing in veteran winger Max Pacioretty on a PTO, with the expectation that he’ll be joining the roster should all go well in preseason. And while it was reported by Frank Seravalli that the franchise is still scanning the trade market for Robertson, we can only project that, for the time being, he’ll be with the Leafs once they get their season going on October 9.

With a little bit of wiggle room based on how the team decides to dress their 23 skaters and goalies, here’s what we think the lineup may look like once the games count for real.

Projected Leafs lines

Forwards

William Nylander-Auston Matthews-Easton Cowan

Matthew Knies- John Tavares- Mitchell Marner

Max Pacioretty-Max Domi-David Kämpf

Bobby McMann-Calle Järnkrok-Nick Robertson

Extra forwards: Ryan Reaves/Pontus Holmberg

There might be some finagling for the final few roster spots, but the Leafs likely have a pretty clear top-six bottom-six split. It’s also unclear if Easton Cowan cracks the final roster, but after an impressive year with the London Knights, it seems viable for the Leafs to give him a shot to start the year.

Defencemen

Morgan Rielly- Christopher Tanev

Oliver Ekman-Larsson-Timothy Liljegren

Jake McCabe- Jani Hakanpaa

Extra defencemen: Conor Timmins/Simon Benoît

The Leafs have four new faces on defence in their projected top eight for next season, while Morgan Rielly, Timothy Liljegren, Jake McCabe, Connor Timmins, and Simon Benoit are all expected back.

Projected Leafs goalies

Joseph Woll

Anthony Stolarz

Matt Murray

No real surprises here, as the Leafs could look to keep all three goalies at the NHL level to begin the season.