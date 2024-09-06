Canadiens reveal 23-player rookie camp roster

As we inch closer to the beginning of the 2024-25 season, the Montreal Canadiens have officially unveiled their roster for their upcoming rookie camp.

Opening at the CN Sports Complex on Wednesday, September 11, the Canadiens have invited 23 prospects to show off their skills as they compete for a potential future spot on the Habs roster.

Canadiens rookie camp opens on September 11. News release ↓ #GoHabsGo https://t.co/MUYuHzAld5 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) September 6, 2024

The roster includes 14 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goaltenders. Of the 23 players, 14 were drafted by the Canadiens, including two from the 2024 NHL Draft. Additionally, eight players have been invited to attend on a tryout basis.

Here’s the full breakdown:

Forwards

Owen Beck, Jared Davidson, Sean Farrell, Emil Heineman, Riley Kidney, Justin Larose, Filip Mesar, Israel Mianscum, Logan Nijhoff, Maxime Pellerin, Charles Savoie, Tyler Thorpe, Luke Tuch, Florian Xhekaj

Defensemen

Emanuelson Charbonneau, Adam Engström, Lane Hutson, Logan Mailloux, Simon Motew, Owen Protz, David Reinbacher

Goaltenders

Quentin Miller, Samuel Richard

The camp will be run by Laval Rocket head coach Pascal Vincent, with assistance from Daniel Jacob, Martin Laperrière, and Marco Marciano.

A series of Prospect Showdowns, where the Canadiens’ rookies will go head-to-head with the Toronto Maple Leafs’ prospects, will take place at the Bell Centre on September 14. Tickets are going for $10 each and are available for purchase on Ticketmaster.

Montreal’s prospects will wrap up their camp on September 17 after the two games and a series of evaluations.

The Canadiens will kick off their 2024-25 campaign at home on October 9 with a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.