Easton Cowan headlines Leafs rookie camp roster

The Toronto Maple Leafs aren’t officially playing hockey games until later this month, but a few players who might crack the roster this season are hitting the ice for the organization.

Today, the franchise announced its roster for this weekend’s prospect showdown against the Montreal Canadiens, with a pair of games lined up at the Bell Centre on Saturday, September 14 and Sunday, September 15.

Headlining the roster is 2023 first-round pick Easton Cowan, while Toronto fans will likely also recognize Fraser Minten from his four games with the franchise in 2023-24.

Toronto Marlies head coach John Gruden is the head coach of the team and will be joined on the bench by the Marlies coaching staff composed of Michael Dyck, Steve Sullivan, Hannu Toivonen, and Troy Paquette.

In alphabetical order by last name, here are the 26 players that will represent the Leafs this weekend:

Artur Ahktyamov

Matthew Barbolini

Noah Chadwick

Easton Cowan

Ben Danford

Marshall Finnie

Nikita Grebenkin

Dennis Hildeby

Roni Hirvonen

Miroslav Holinka

Braeden Kressler

Brandon Lisowsky

Robert Mastrosimone

Nathan Mayes

Ryan McCleary

Sam McCue

Fraser Minten

Maxim Muranov

Topi Niemelä

Rhett Parsons

Vyacheslav Peksa

Jacob Quillan

Chas Sharpe

Sam Stevens

Ty Voit

Cade Webber

No mention of a broadcast or streaming option for the two-day event was announced. The prospects will hit the ice in Toronto at the Ford Performance Centre for a few days of camp starting tomorrow, before heading out to Montreal on Friday ahead of the weekend’s matchups.

For those in the Montreal area or looking to travel to the games, tickets start at $10 and can be purchased via the Canadiens’ website or Ticketmaster.

But if you’re waiting until the preseason to get your Leafs hockey fix, you’ll have to wait until September 22, when Toronto gets going against the Ottawa Senators.