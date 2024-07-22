How to buy tickets to the 2025 Grand Prix in Montreal

The 2025 Canadian Grand Prix is a little less than a year away, but F1 fans could soon be racing to secure their spots at the iconic Montreal event.

While Amex members got early access to passes for next year’s racing weekend, the general sale for next year’s race at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve will kick off at 10 am on Tuesday, July 23.

According to the Grand Prix’s website, general admission tickets and passes for various Grandstand, terrace, and suite sections will also be available to the public as of Tuesday.

With a high demand and limited quantity available, customers will only be able to purchase a maximum of eight tickets each this time around. Meanwhile, 2024 ticket holders have already been granted the opportunity to renew their passes.

While most people buy tickets online, they can also be purchased by phone at 514-350-0000.

Here’s why those intending to buy their tickets a few weeks before the race should probably not wait so long to do so.

This year, the Canadian Grand Prix broke in-person attendance records, drawing 350,000 fans to the three-day event (June 7-9). For those keeping count, that’s an increase of 5,000 from 2023 and 12,000 more than in 2022.

With F1’s rise in popularity among different demographics, the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix not only saw record attendance but also set a new benchmark for at-home viewership.

TSN reports that Max Verstappen’s third consecutive win in Montreal was the most-watched Formula 1 event in Canadian history. In total, the 2024 Grand Prix attracted an average of 1.4 million viewers through TV and livestreams, marking a 5% increase from previous years.

The 2025 Canadian Grand Prix will kick off on Friday, June 13, with the big race taking place on Sunday, June 15.