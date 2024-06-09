The Canadian Grand Prix brought a unique set of challenges to drivers at Montreal’s main circuit this weekend.

Along with three days of rainfall, which caused Williams driver Logan Sargent to get into a slippery collision — knocking him out of the race in lap 25 — Circuit Gilles Villeneuve also featured the return of some familiar foes.

Groundhogs native to Monreal’s Île Notre-Dame seem to emerge from the grass every year to get a front row seat to watch Formula 1’s finest. This Grand Prix was no different as one courageous rodent got in the way of Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen in the middle of his 32nd lap on Sunday.

Lap 32: Max had to swerve to just miss a groundhog 😵 — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) June 9, 2024

Thankfully Verstappen, who has appeared on 105 podiums in his career, used his lightning-quick reflexes to swerve his vehicle out of the way in time, leaving the groundhog unharmed.

Quick thinking groundhog avoids Max Verstappen during the soggy @F1 race in Montreal today. pic.twitter.com/bRcemalmGI — Erik Schelzig (@schelzig) June 9, 2024

“He was almost dead. I thought it was debris initially,” said Verstappen after the race. “So I started to close in and then I’m like ‘oh my god, it’s an animal!’ I swerved right at the last moment.”

Drivers who have raced in Montreal before were undoubtedly expecting thereturn of the furry obstacles.

A few days before the race, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas had joked about wanting the critters to refrain from leaving their trackside holes for the weekend.

“Dear groundhog, please stay in the hole during this weekend,” Bottas wrote in a Friday X post.

But it was no use.

The animal, which inspired Vroum! — the Montreal race’s official mascot as of 2018— made multiple appearances throughout the three-day spectacle, including Saturday’s qualifying session.

Gary the Groundhog has NO fear 😅 pic.twitter.com/BX72Ed9fUB — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) June 8, 2024

As for Verstappen, despite almost getting into an unfortunate collison, the 26-year-old still managed to take P1 in the race — edging out the likes of Lando Norris of McLaren (P2) and George Russell of Mercedes (P3) to win his third consecutive Canadian Grand Prix.

The Dutch driver is now tied with Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher for most consecutive victories in Montreal.