Tickets already available for 2025 Grand Prix in Montreal — but there's a catch

After another successful showing at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve last month, F1 fans are already looking forward to next year’s Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal.

Luckily for them, they can already secure their spots for next year’s race — if they can meet certain criteria.

On Thursday, Canadian Grand Prix organizers announced that American Express (Amex) cardholders are eligible to purchase “early access tickets” 11 months in advance.

The ongoing presale includes access to two grandstand sections (16 and 32).

Grandstand 16 is already sold out but three-day passes to Grandstand 32, which offers a view of the drivers as they make their way around turns 6 and 7, are still available and are currently going for $455 (taxes and fees included) each.

For non-Amex members, the wait for early access will be a little longer. The official ticket sale for the 2025 edition of the Formula 1 Grand Prix du Canada will take place on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at 10 am ET. There will be a limit of eight tickets per customer.

Given the rising popularity of F1, the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix’s high attendance rate was matched by an insanely high viewership rate from those tuning in from home.

According to TSN, the 2024 race, which saw Max Verstappen post his third straight victory in Montreal, was the country’s most-watched F1 event ever. The event drew an average audience of 1.4 million television and livestream viewers in Canada, an increase of 5% compared to previous years.

Next year’s three-day racing spectacle will run from Friday, June 12 to Sunday, June 15.