7 of Montreal's best hot chocolate drinks to keep you all warm and cozy

Hot chocolate season is in full swing.

Whether you need an early afternoon pick-me-up, something to keep your darn hands warm, or a classic drink to serve over the holidays, Montreal has a ton of literally sweet options.

From traditional hot chocolate cups to creations with a bit of a kick (and plenty of marshmallows), here are some of the island’s best hot chocolate drinks to keep you warm all holiday season.

Juliette & Chocolat has six locations spread out across Montreal but the dessert shop’s St-Laurent location is top-notch.

During the winter, cozy up inside and use the store’s giant bay windows to soak up all the St-Laurent foot traffic.

You can’t go wrong with the “Marshmallow Madness” — 33% milk hot chocolate mixed with some dark chocolate and topped with fluffy toasted marshmallows and a drizzle of white chocolate.

It’s heaven in a cup.

Little Burgundy’s “cereal bar” can fuse cereal onto anything. Nab yourself a rich hot chocolate and top it off with a selection of sugary cereal for additional sweetness and crunch.

Cacao70 also has a bunch of locations spread out across Montreal but the shop’s take-home bags of chocolate powder are the standout. Make some seriously tasty hot chocolate cups in the comfort of your own home, just by adding milk.

Avanaa is sort of like Villeray’s own Willy Wonka Chocolate Factory.

Avanaa makes its own chocolate bar from beans that it sources and prepares in-house.

Grab a hot chocolate made of 70% cocoa and top it off with some homemade marshmallows for even more of a sweet kick.

Janine Café makes its hot chocolate with a little bit of a warm blend spice, topped with a cinnamon stick.

Warm, sweet, tasty, with a hint of spice.

MELK has two locations (downtown and Monkland) and it garnishes its hot chocolate with some fun holiday colours.

If you’re looking for a hot chocolate drink for the ‘gram, this one is tough to top.

Peppermint hot chocolate during the holidays? What more could you want?