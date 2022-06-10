It would seem that love is in the air — and on the shores — at l’Étang Baker in Quebec, about 125 km outside of Montreal.

The now-famous heart-shaped lake in East Bolton (near Mont Gauvin) first took Instagram by storm back in 2018. Since then, its popularity as a wonderful hidden gem to explore has grown.

If you’ve got a drone handy and a few hours, it might just be a couple’s perfect day trip this summer.

The naturally-formed lake is accessible by foot and there are nearby cliffs and hills to get a good vantage point of the lake, if you don’t have a drone handy.

If a love-filled trip is in the cards this summer, Étang Baker (mapped here) is accessible 24/7 but you might want to tackle this hike during the day time.

Here’s how the popular lake looks like during the summertime in the digital world of Instagram:

