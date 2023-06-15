Here's how Montreal's weather looks for Grand Prix weekend

For those looking to watch the race in person at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve this weekend or just enjoy the atmosphere of events across the city, you may want to pack an umbrella and maybe a poncho for good measure.

If you haven’t guessed by now, a wet track is more than likely during all three days of Montreal Grand Prix weekend.

According to Environment Canada’s updated forecast, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday currently have a 60% to 70% chance of showers throughout the island.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected early on Friday, with conditions becoming cloudy near noon. A risk of a thunderstorm is expected to follow in the afternoon. The daytime high may get up to 23°C and dip down to 14°C at night.

Saturday and Sunday will be consistently cloudy. Both days should see a high of only 19°C with expected lows of 16°C and 13°C, respectively. Sunday, which happens to be the day of the big race, has the highest likelihood of rain, with a 70% chance.

Last year’s Grand Prix was hit with substantial showers during qualifying sessions but remained dry on race day.

It took four hours, four minutes, and 39 seconds to finish the 2011 race at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve due to rain delays (and other factors), making it the longest Formula 1 race in the sport’s history.