Fall things you can do in Montreal for $10 or less

The summer can eat a big chunk out of your fun budget. Especially in Montreal where our festival season essentially runs from June to September. With that said, we’ve put together a guide of fall things to do that won’t impact your wallet too much.

You don’t need a big budget for Montreal in the fall, just a good camera and some comfy sweaters.

Here are a bunch of things to do in Montreal this fall for $10 or less.

Self-guided walking tour: FREE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tourisme Montréal (@montreal)

Toss on a pair of comfy shoes and explore some of the most scenic parts of the city at your own pace.

There are dozens of routes available but McGill University highlights two really intriguing treks. Check out the upscale Golden Square Mile, Mont-Royal Cemetry, McGill’s campus, the Old Port, and Le Plateau, both of which take about two hours to complete.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Comedy Nest (@thecomedynest)

How about falling into the aisles with laughter this fall?

Montreal’s most renowned comedy club, hosts weekly start-of-the-week shows in the form of “Newbie Tuesdays” and “Comedy Lab Wednesdays,” highlighting some of the city’s up-and-coming comics and veteran comics working on new bits.

Hilarity for $6, you can’t go wrong.

MURAL hunt: FREE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sky Semijon 🇨🇦 (@sky.semijon.aerial)

Murals have become a staple in Montreal’s colourful visual identity over the past several years as the city has become a beacon for graffiti artists and street art fans.

The city has more than 3,000 murals spread out across the island and you can use this handy map to check out as many as you want, all for free.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Petch Orchards (@petch_orchards)

Sneak off the island to the gorgeous countryside of Hemmingford for the chance to pick apples (and pumpkins, pears, and plums) at the quaint Petch Orchards farm.

For $8, you get to stuff a bag with as many Ginger Gold, Lobo, Jona Mac, McIntosh, and Patricia apples as you can get your hands on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Polsky (@anchoviesanonymous)

Wilensky’s, formerly Wilensky’s Light Lunch Inc., is a well-known family-run Jewish deli that has been doing things the old-fashioned way since 1932. They are perhaps most famous for their grilled beef salami and bologna sandwich with mustard on a kaiser roll and pressed flat on the grill.

The mustard is compulsory, as a sign in the historic deli announces.

While prices have increased a little since the ’30s, the delicacy will still cost you less than a fiver.

Montreal markets: FREE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marché Atwater (@marcheatwater)

Soak up the fall foliage at either one of Montreal’s most famous markets.

Atwater Market and Jean-Talon are both home to a variety of well-priced goods including fruit, veggies, cheeses, meat, bread, and more.

Fall means it’s pumpkin season and there’s no better place to nab one than both renowned markets.

Saint-Joseph’s Oratory: FREE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juanj MorGue (@juanjmorgue)

One of the largest churches in Canada is an absolute site to see. It has beautiful wood carvings, painted ceilings, and it offers breathtaking views of Montreal in the fall. Plus, it’s completely free.

La Grande Biblioteque: FREE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natália Moreira (@nataliatgam)

La Grande Biblioteque houses over a million books and is part of Quebec’s national library. Dating back to the 1900s, the interior of the library is filled with iron-wrought railings, a magnificent spiral staircase, and phenomenal photo ops.