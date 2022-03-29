April might be right around the corner but it doesn’t seem like Montreal will be welcoming in the new month without a bit of freezing rain.

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for Montreal and Laval, calling for the possibility of freezing rain on Thursday.

The agency says a system from Colorado will “will affect the province of Quebec beginning Wednesday evening.” For most regions — specifically in Montreal and Laval, precipitation should start as snow, change to freezing rain, then to rain.

“Surfaces like roads, streets, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery,” warns Environment Canada.

The weather agency says the forecast can’t tell the amount of freezing precipitation as it will “depend greatly on the track of the low.”

Total snowfall amounts will vary depending on the evolution of precipitation types, but could reach 15 centimetres over some areas of Northwestern Quebec.

Last week, as part of The Weather Network’s long-term spring forecast, the agency said “above-normal” precipitation is expected for Quebec. The network forecasts “record cold temperatures” for parts of the province, claiming that citizens “need to be patient” as we await more consistent and warm weather.

“While spring is notorious for its changeable weather, this year looks especially turbulent,” says The Weather Network. “We still have a rocky road ahead with a few more bouts of late-winter-like weather before spring finally hits its stride across the country.”