Hey Quebec, don’t toss your winter coat and tuques deep into the closet just yet. It seems like springtime weather in the province might be delayed for a few weeks.

At least The Weather Network thinks so.

According to the weather agency’s long-term spring forecast, while the beginning of March brought some tastes of spring, periods of “colder than normal weather” are in the cards for Quebec.

“This could even include additional high-impact winter weather,” says The Weather Network. “However, we are optimistic that May will bring enough warm weather to bring our temperatures to near normal for the season, as a whole, across southern parts of Quebec.”

What’s more, an active storm track is forecast to bring “above-normal” precipitation to Quebec, even though the weather agency does not predict a “heightened risk for widespread spring flooding.”

The Weather Network does forecast “record cold temperatures” for parts of Quebec, claiming that citizens “need to be patient” as we await more consistent and warm weather.

“While spring is notorious for its changeable weather, this year looks especially turbulent,” continued The Weather Network.

“The first few weeks of March have provided us with a preview of what is still to come. Periods of warm spring weather will continue to provide us with a delightful contrast to winter’s fury, but we still have a rocky road ahead with a few more bouts of late-winter-like weather before spring finally hits its stride across the country.”

We’ll get to spring weather, Quebec — just not yet. Keep those touques handy.