Montreal's Quartier des Spectacles announces FREE New Year's Eve bash

Still looking for New Year’s Eve plans? You may want to check out the many events happening at Place des Festivals.

With the Grand Marché de Noël already in full swing, people will also be able to access the large festive space to ring in the new year on December 31. According to event organizers, DJs, gourmet food, drink stations, and live entertainment will all be available in the market’s area.

The best part is that access to the first-time event is completely free thanks to the partnership of Montréal centre-ville, Tourisme Montréal, La Lutinerie, and the Quartier des Spectacles.

According to a press release the party will go late as both main festival stages will play host to “eclectic programming” from 7 pm until 1 am.

The Esplanade Tranquille skating rink and the Luminothérapie installations will also be open and accessible until 1 am, as will many other indoor and outdoor activities throughout the Quartier des Spectacles.

“It is with great excitement that we have decided to organize a New Year’s celebration this year at the Place des Festivals, thus bringing the 2nd edition of the Grand Marché de Noël to a beautiful close,” said Line Basbous, executive director of La Lutinerie. “As usual, we hope for this event to be truly unifying, free and accessible so we can all jump into the new year together!”

New Year’s Eve at Quartier des Spectacle

Address: 1499 Rue Jeanne-Mance

Hours: 7 pm to 1 am

Price: Free