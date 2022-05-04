Nerd alert: It's free comic book day in Montreal this weekend

Superhero fans across the island of Montreal will “marvel” at the number of quality comic books that will be available to them free of charge this weekend.

In case you didn’t know, every year, during the first weekend of May, comic book stores around the globe treat their customers to free issues as part of Free Comic Book Day (FCBD).

On Saturday, May 7, the famous Capitaine Quebec, along with other specialty comic book stores in the city, will allow visitors to discover and take-home complimentary issues of new comic book titles, selected by the top publishers in North America.

“If you love comics, you will find great books for every taste and age,” said Alex La Prova, co-owner of Capitaine Québec. “The free titles usually cover every genre imaginable, from superheroes to manga, horror, and kids’ comics.”

As the oldest and last remaining specialty comic book shop in the heart of downtown, Capitaine Quebec has taken part in the annual event for quite some time now, and it keeps upping the ante and raising the pot for customers. Along with discounts from Friday to Sunday, as well as live memorabilia auctions, the store is promising additional unexpected goodies for those who make their way to the store.

“The specials will be a surprise,” said co-owner Oscar Yazedjian. “But we can guarantee that there will be something good for everyone.”

Other Montreal stores participating in Free Comic Book Day include Crossover Comics and Millenium Comics, both of which will offer unique in-store promotions.