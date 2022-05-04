Cinco de Mayo falls on a Thursday this year and a variety of eateries around the city will be offering their best takes on Mexican cuisine to honour the holiday.

The date is celebrated to commemorate the Mexican Army’s victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla, on May 5, 1862, under the leadership of General Ignacio Zaragoza.

From tacos to tequila, burritos, and margaritas, here are some local spots around Montreal where you can celebrate Cinco de Mayo in style.

Casa Kaizen

Good Mexican restaurants in Montreal are not always easy to come by. But if you’re looking for something equally authentic and innovative, then Casa Kaizen, a Mexican vegan tapas bar, is the place.

This year’s Cinco de Mayo dine-in promotion includes a free quesadilla with every two tacos you order.

Address: 16 Ave des Pins

3 Amigos

While 3 Amigos might land as a more mainstream choice in Montreal’s Mexican dining scene, they’ll still be hosting a big celebration at their restaurant. From $5 cocktails to a raffle where someone will win a $5,000 trip to Mexico, it’s bound to be a good time.

Address: 1657 Ste. Catherine Street

Montreal’s Time Out Market is hosting the ultimate 5 à 7 — or 5 à 9 in this case — for Cinco de Mayo. Tequila shots are only three bucks a pop. Speaking of drink deals, proper Mexican cocktails like Margaritas, Palomas, Pina Colada, and Micheladas are also selling for $8.

There’s also a live DJ, who will help turn the get-together into a fiesta.

Address: 705 Saint-Catherine St W,

Tequila Lounge

With Happy Hour specials from Thursday to Sunday, margaritas on tap, and 12 different taco options available, the Tequila Lounge is a sure bet for a good time.

If you’re looking to really let loose this Thursday.

Address: 643 rue Saint-Joseph Est, Quebec

Ta Chido Mexican Snack Bar

Ta Chido boasts some of Montreal’s best in Mexican snacks and finger food. The family-owned eatery will be celebrating Cinco de Mayo with its tasty tortas, tacos, quesadillas, and tostadas.

They also claim to make the best margaritas and mezcal cocktails in town.

There’s only one way to find out.

Address: 5611 Ave du Parc

Tacos Frida

Tacos Frida is a homey cantina and taqueria that offers casual Mexican bites for a great price. The place is owned and operated by an Oaxacan family, and the food really is as good as it gets.

It’s tough to find a better taco spot than Taco Frida, especially to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

They also boast an extensive list of decadent churros. You can’t go wrong.

Address: 5435 rue Notre-Dame Ouest