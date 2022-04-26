If the past two years has you wanting to float away, Quebec City’s Bora Boréal might be up your stream alley.

The company, located about 30 minutes from Quebec City, has two floating cottages on Lac Goudreault which can accommodate up to four people for a smooth $299 a night.

“Surrender yourself to the tranquillity of nature by secluding yourself in one of our comfortable floating chalets,” reads the Bora Boréal website in French. “With its breathtaking panoramic view of the mountains, this little oasis is the perfect place to get you off the hook.”

The cottage’s site also offers outdoor activities in all seasons including hiking trails, fishing, swimming, kayaking, paddleboarding, and has its own private beach.

Each solar-powered chalet has all the “essential household amenities,” including a BBQ, heater, fully-equipped kitchen, first aid kit, and on-site parking.

Visit the Bora Boréal website for more information and float down below to check out photos of the modern-looking on-the-lake cottages.