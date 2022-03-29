Montreal suburb named one of Canada's best work-from-home cities

According to PCMag.com, the suburb of Notre-Dame-de-l’Ile-Perrot is one of Canada’s best cities to work from home in.

While Edmonton was crowned the top city in the country for remote workers, the town of Ile-Perrot, located less than an hour from Montreal, finished sixth on the publication’s ranking.

PCMag, an American publication sang Ile-Perrot praises, calling it their “favourite Montreal suburb,” citing its affordability as a plus and claiming it “balances on the line between town and country.” Rankings for the last were based on factors like average home price, home size, median income etc.

Ile-Perrot’s affordability and proximity to Montreal helped it edge out the likes of Nobleton, Ontario and Okotoks, Alberta. It was also praised for its efficient transportation system and convenient shopping centre.

“The four municipalities of Ile-Perrot offer bigger, more affordable suburban homes than other parts of the well-off West Island, along with easy access to close-by country parks, cross-country skiing, and biking trails.”

So, if you’ve grown fond of working remotely and are sick of paying Montreal rent, you may have just discovered an alternative right here in the city’s backyard.