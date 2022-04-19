Fly anywhere in Quebec for no more than $500 starting this summer

Travellers who want to explore all 1,365,128 sq km of Quebec will be able to do so for no more than $500 roundtrip as of this summer.

Quebec Transport Minister François Bonnardel made the announcement on Tuesday from Mont-Joli Airport (about 570 kilometres outside of Montreal).

Bonnardel says any inter-Quebec flight — even those that require a connection — will be capped at a maximum of $500.

Quebec citizens and foreign tourists will not have to take any additional steps to get reimbursed as discounts will be applied to all airfare tickets within the province. The airline itself will be declaring the difference from the provincial government.

Bonnardel says the air transport plan is to give Quebecers and tourists additional access to all regions across the province for a maximum of $500 big ones.

Aujourd’hui, on a dévoilé le plan québécois de transport aérien régional. Un plan pour redonner aux Québécois un accès à leurs régions, notamment grâce à des billets d’avion à un maximum de 500$ aller-retour!✈️⚜️ pic.twitter.com/JZBw2F9cMW — François Bonnardel (@fbonnardelCAQ) April 19, 2022

Usually, travelling between regions within Quebec can pretty quite pricey. Travelling from the southern part of the province to Chibougamau, for example, can cost $1,500 and flights to Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine range from $1,000 to $1,200.

Quebec’s Transport Minister also said the initiative is an attempt to persuade more Quebecers to visit remote regions of the province that were previously too costly to reach or regions that have trouble attracting tourism.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonjour Québec (@tourismequebec)

Guy Caron, the Mayor of Rimouski, said he’s been asking the Quebec government to subsidize flights to remote regions for years.