The biggest street food event in Canada has been hanging around Montreal since June and it’ll draw to a close on Friday.

Les Premiers Vendredis (First Fridays) has been taking place every summer since 2012, albeit in a limited capacity during the pandemic. This time around, however, the summer-long street food party returned to its former glory.

More than 60 food trucks and restaurant vendors will be on hand at Olympic Park, offering all the BBQ pickings you want.

Les Premier Vendredis — the largest gathering of its kind from coast-to-coast — will also host Vanwho, DJ Caron, and Vinny Bombay as the musical guests.

Access to the site is free, but food and drink prices vary per vendor, usually between the $8 to $25 range. As its name suggests, the foodie fest has taken place on the first Friday of every month, since June.

The festival will conclude its five-month stay in Montreal and is expected to return in the summer of 2023.

Throughout the summer, street food dishes have offered a bit of everything ranging from tacos, churros, braised beef, paella, smoked meat, poutine, ice cream, doughnuts, and many others.

This weekend, the fest will be dishing out everything off the BBQ.

Here’s which vendors will be joining the BBQ-palooza

Seasoned Dreams

Smoking BBQ

Misstacos

Mr. Méchoui

Armandos BBQ

Pizza 900

Churras BBQ

Maquis Yasolo

Moonshine BBQ

Boom’Js

Di Lallo Burger

Les Papi Churros

Lucille’s Catering

Sapré Charles Traiteur

Crémy

La Bêtise

Dburger Mobile

La Cabane à Chichis

MTHELL

Crêpinos

Mignon

Boîte à homard

Poutine factory

Explosion

Calaveras

Le Chamalo

Churros Montréal

Chez Tomio Foodtruc

When: Friday, October 7

Time: 4 pm

Where: Olympic Park

Price: Free admission, $8 – $25 per meal