Canada's largest street food fest sums up summer-long run in Montreal tomorrow
The biggest street food event in Canada has been hanging around Montreal since June and it’ll draw to a close on Friday.
Les Premiers Vendredis (First Fridays) has been taking place every summer since 2012, albeit in a limited capacity during the pandemic. This time around, however, the summer-long street food party returned to its former glory.
More than 60 food trucks and restaurant vendors will be on hand at Olympic Park, offering all the BBQ pickings you want.
Les Premier Vendredis — the largest gathering of its kind from coast-to-coast — will also host Vanwho, DJ Caron, and Vinny Bombay as the musical guests.
View this post on Instagram
Access to the site is free, but food and drink prices vary per vendor, usually between the $8 to $25 range. As its name suggests, the foodie fest has taken place on the first Friday of every month, since June.
The festival will conclude its five-month stay in Montreal and is expected to return in the summer of 2023.
Throughout the summer, street food dishes have offered a bit of everything ranging from tacos, churros, braised beef, paella, smoked meat, poutine, ice cream, doughnuts, and many others.
This weekend, the fest will be dishing out everything off the BBQ.
Here’s which vendors will be joining the BBQ-palooza
- Seasoned Dreams
- Smoking BBQ
- Misstacos
- Mr. Méchoui
- Armandos BBQ
- Pizza 900
- Churras BBQ
- Maquis Yasolo
- Moonshine BBQ
- Boom’Js
- Di Lallo Burger
- Les Papi Churros
- Lucille’s Catering
- Sapré Charles Traiteur
- Crémy
- La Bêtise
- Dburger Mobile
- La Cabane à Chichis
- MTHELL
- Crêpinos
- Mignon
- Boîte à homard
- Poutine factory
- Explosion
- Calaveras
- Le Chamalo
- Churros Montréal
- Chez Tomio Foodtruc
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Les Premier Vendredis
When: Friday, October 7
Time: 4 pm
Where: Olympic Park
Price: Free admission, $8 – $25 per meal