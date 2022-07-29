While there are plenty of fantastic spots to catch Montreal’s weekly fireworks spectacles, one photographer may have found the coolest view in town.

On Thursday, Colin Sandeman-Allen posted the following time-lapse video on Instagram. His drone footage of an incredibly illuminated Montreal during this week’s edition of L’International des Feux Loto-Québec is superb, to say the least.

What most people don’t know is how much work goes into capturing the (seemingly) short video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colin Sandeman-Allen (@colinsa.ca)

“The 19-second hyper lapse is 570 still images taken 2 seconds apart, with the drone moving at a constant speed of 0.40m per second,” Sandeman-Allen told Daily Hive. “It’s about 19 minutes of time elapsed.”

That’s just the beginning, though, as the images then needed to be batch-edited, exported, combined into a video, stabilized, color graded, and re-exported into the final video. “In total, it’s about 16GB of data for 19 seconds of footage in 12K resolution,” he explained.

While editing is no small task, flying the drone to capture the images presents its own unique challenge as well. One reason is that drones are considered to be aircraft by Transport Canada. And to fly one, you need to abide by the Canadian Aviation Regulations for safety.

“Drones have a lot of laws around them and there are different classifications based on the weight,” said Sandeman-Allen. “The drone I used for this shot is considered a Micro Drone (under 250g) which is why I was able to fly here without prior approval.”

One could argue that all this effort is certainly worth it when they behold the spectacular results.

It’s almost certainly why the photographer takes it with him to photograph both his local escapades and international travels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colin Sandeman-Allen (@colinsa.ca)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colin Sandeman-Allen (@colinsa.ca)

Interested in snapping some sky shots for yourself?

Check out Sandeman-Allen’s article on where you can fly Micro Drones in Canada.