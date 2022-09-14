It’s tough to find a better event to signify the end of summer and the beginning of fall than apple picking.

From Granny Smiths, Dudleys, Cortlands, Galas, Ginger Golds, McIntoshs, Spartans, and Red Delicious, orchards close to Montreal have no shortage of the good stuff.

If you’re looking to make a day trip out of stuffing bag-fulls of Honeycrisps, here are some magical spots around Montreal to swipe some fresh apples.

Head out to any one of the orchards below, and prepare for a day of tractor rides, picnics, and of course, apples. Bonus points if you turn your handpicked apples into a fresh apple pie.

Located just 45 minutes from the city, Petch Orchards gives Montrealers the chance to pick apples (and pumpkins, pears, and plums) at their quaint farm in the gorgeous area of Hemmingford.

In addition to the fruit and veg, the farm produces some of the best apple cider and apple juice in the province. Be warned: Their donuts are as delicious as they are addictive.

Where: 431 Route 202, Hemmingford

Hours: Every day from 10 am to 5 pm (until the end of October)

Nestled in the heart of the Monteregie, Cidrerie-Verger Leo Boutin is known for its orchard and its delicious cider factory. The orchard is open all year round and offers fall varieties starting September 1.

More than just apple picking, Cidrerie-Verge Leo Boutin allows families to partake in picnics, wagon rides, cider tasting and apple crepes.

Where: 710 Rang de la Montagne, Mont St. Grégoire

Hours: 8 am to 6 pm

If the constant buzz of the big city is a bit draining, trade in your slacks and button-up shirt for a straw hat and overalls.

Take a quick drive out to Île-Perrot and enjoy a variety of farmyard activities at Quinn Farm and apple picking galore.

La Ferme Quinn harvests apples from the end of August until the end of September, giving Montrealers one whole month to pick from their juicy varieties.

Open from 10 am to 4 pm seven days a week, admission to La Ferme Quinn is just $5 and gives you access to the pick-your-own apples and tractor and wagon rides.

Plus, strawberries, blueberries, pumpkins, and corn mazes, when in-season.

Where: 2495 Perrot Boulevard Sud, Notre Dame de l’Île Perrot

Hours: 10 am to 4 pm

Featuring six different varieties of summer apples and nine different varieties of fall apples, Vergers Pierre Tremblay et Fils is the place to go for apple picking if your body can’t decide which season it is.

Located just 35 minutes outside of Montreal in Mont St. Gregoire, their apple-picking season lasts until the end of October. Plus, there are pony rides for the little ones and gorgeous sunflowers for the Instagrammers.

Where: 375 Rang de la Montagne, Mont St. Gregoire

Hours: 8 am to 6 pm

Verger Chocolaterie Pommalefun is one of the most happening apple orchards in the Montreal area. Tractor rides, story time with Marie Quatre Pomme, a mini farm, a duck pond, face-painting, and a picnic area — your kids will not be bored at Pommalefun.

Their name practically says it all.

Picking season started at the end of August and goes until the end of October, during which time the farm will be open every day from 9 am until 5 pm.

Where: 1673 Chem. Principal, St. Joseph-du-Lac

Hours: 9 am to 5 pm

Over the past 32 years, this orchard and cider manufacturer has provided guests with 20 different apple varieties, fresh off their trees.

Located in the heart of the Laurentians, just 30 minutes from Montreal, Lacroix has been known to provide fun for the whole family, including gourmet food options served in outdoor and indoor dining areas.

And after a day of picking apples in the field, nothing tastes better than a cool glass of refreshing cider, made in-house.

Where: 649 Chem. Principal, Saint-Joseph-du-Lac

Hours: 9 am to 5 pm

Verger du Flanc Nord is located in the gorgeous area of Mont-Saint-Hilaire and is an ideal spot to spend the afternoon.

The orchard boasts a huge space for picnics, a play area, tractor rides, an animal farm, and of course, tons of apples that are ripe for the picking (literally).

While the kids are busy in the field, parents can sip some ice cider while relaxing on the orchard’s terrace.

Where: 835 Rouillard Road, Mont St. Hilaire

Hours: 8 am to 7 pm (until November)

Vergers Hillspring is home to over 4,000 apple trees and 30 apple varieties. In addition to apple picking, the orchard offers face painting, bouncy castles, a sandbox, and a petting zoo.

If you’re looking for something a bit more adventurous, the farm has designated walking trails through the orchard and in the surrounding area so families can get out and explore the countryside.

Where: 1019 Route 202, Franklin Centre

Hours: 9:30 am to 5 pm