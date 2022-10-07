What else would you expect? We’re a few hours away from the Thanksgiving long weekend and Montreal has exploded with all the gorgeous fall colours.

Hues of red, orange, yellow, and green have taken over the city, cementing a claim that autumn could well be the best season of all.

There’s just something about fall… maybe it’s because we know we’re destined for five-plus months of winter, or that the foliage doesn’t really last long, or that sweater weather is just too darn fun.

The foliage in Montreal doesn’t last long so you best capture it while it’s here.

That’s exactly what these photographers did and we’re here for it. Happy long weekend, gang.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @feuille.de.trefle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Branover (@ericbranover)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anastasia Kozlova (@filledelaville)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anastasia Kozlova (@filledelaville)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anastasia Kozlova (@filledelaville)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yeteme (@yetemephoto)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @feuille.de.trefle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah – Bretonne au Québec (@carnetsvanille)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katherine Gillis (@thekatherinejean)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blog voyage & expatriation à Berlin (@nuage_nomade_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Rawski MTL (@peterrawski_com)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Griffiths (@lisaground)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wendy Lilwacky (@lilwen.sht)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aiditricks Aidi (@aidi_aidi20)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L E S + M I K E (@landmsikorski)