Friday fall foliage: 17 shots of how beautiful Montreal looks right now (PHOTOS)
Oct 7 2022, 2:47 pm
What else would you expect? We’re a few hours away from the Thanksgiving long weekend and Montreal has exploded with all the gorgeous fall colours.
Hues of red, orange, yellow, and green have taken over the city, cementing a claim that autumn could well be the best season of all.
There’s just something about fall… maybe it’s because we know we’re destined for five-plus months of winter, or that the foliage doesn’t really last long, or that sweater weather is just too darn fun.
The foliage in Montreal doesn’t last long so you best capture it while it’s here.
That’s exactly what these photographers did and we’re here for it. Happy long weekend, gang.
