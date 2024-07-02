Marchessault was close to signing with Canadiens in free agency

The Montreal Canadiens came close to signing a big-name player via free agency on Monday.

As one of the hottest UFAs on the market, ex-Vegas Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault drew a lot of interest from teams looking to bolster their top six.

It’s now been confirmed that the Canadiens were close to landing the Quebec-born star.

Speaking with RDS after signing a five-year, $27.5 million deal, the 33-year-old revealed that Montreal was his second choice.

“The Canadiens were the second team that I would’ve chosen. I found [their offer] very interesting,” he said in French.

The 2023 Conn Smythe Trophy winner also mentioned the Habs’ new management team as a factor that drew him to the organization.

“I find that since they’ve changed their GM, they’ve been doing some good things. And with Martin [St. Louis] behind the bench, I would’ve liked to play for him. And it came close, but I found Nashville to be a better fit for me.”

Jonathan Marchessault ne le cache pas… Il a passé bien près de signer avec les Canadiens!

Also speaking with TVA Sports, Marchessault also mentioned pondering the intense media pressure players in Montreal face.

“I also wondered if it was worth my name being in the newspaper every day or every other day,” Marchessault added. “Either you’re a king or you’re a zero.”

Meanwhile, Canadiens GM Kent Hughes, whose biggest move of the day was extending forward Juraj Slafkovsky, admitted that the winger’s desired contract length made it difficult for the two parties to come to an agreement.

“As far as Marchessault is concerned, we didn’t want to go four or five years,” the GM said in a Monday press conference.

Hughes admitted that he was concerned that a multi-year deal of that nature may have interfered with Montreal’s surplus of talented prospects.

“We have the money to pay players. But with the many young guys coming to the team, the duration is problematic.”