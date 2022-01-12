NewsCoronavirus

Quebec recommends 3rd shot for people who recently had COVID-19

Al Sciola
|
Jan 12 2022, 9:50 pm
cdube_sante / Twitter / Shutterstock

On Wednesday, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé tweeted that provincial public health officials suggest people take a third dose of the COIVD-19 vaccine, even if they recently recovered from the virus.

According to the government’s website, a booster dose of messenger RNA COVID-19 vaccine is “recommended to enable the immune system to re-establish a sufficient level of antibodies to compensate for the drop that may occur after a few months.”

This comes one day after the health minister confirmed that 7,000 unvaccinated people have registered to get their first COVID-19 shot after the Quebec government announced it is planning to implement an additional tax on the unvaccinated.

The recent spike in vaccination rates can also be attributed to the news that Quebec will broaden its vaccine passport to three doses in the coming months.

As of Thursday, people 25 and up will be able to make an appointment for their third dose through the province’s Clic Santé website. Quebecers 18 and over will be able to do the same as of Friday, meaning by the end of the week, all adults in the province will have the opportunity to book an appointment for their first, second, and third dose.

