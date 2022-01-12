On Wednesday, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé tweeted that provincial public health officials suggest people take a third dose of the COIVD-19 vaccine, even if they recently recovered from the virus.

La santé publique recommande une 3e dose pour les personnes qui ont eu la COVID-19. Ces personnes pourront aller chercher leur 3e dose, dès la fin des symptômes. La prise de rdv pour la 3e dose est aussi accélérée, voici le nouveau calendrier. 👇 https://t.co/b635mFWxJw pic.twitter.com/HbtXdYQfTl — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) January 12, 2022

According to the government’s website, a booster dose of messenger RNA COVID-19 vaccine is “recommended to enable the immune system to re-establish a sufficient level of antibodies to compensate for the drop that may occur after a few months.”

This comes one day after the health minister confirmed that 7,000 unvaccinated people have registered to get their first COVID-19 shot after the Quebec government announced it is planning to implement an additional tax on the unvaccinated.

The recent spike in vaccination rates can also be attributed to the news that Quebec will broaden its vaccine passport to three doses in the coming months.

As of Thursday, people 25 and up will be able to make an appointment for their third dose through the province’s Clic Santé website. Quebecers 18 and over will be able to do the same as of Friday, meaning by the end of the week, all adults in the province will have the opportunity to book an appointment for their first, second, and third dose.