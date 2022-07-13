Beautiful double rainbow stretches across Montreal sky (PHOTOS)

Forget one, how about a double dose of the rainbow?

On Tuesday evening, the Montreal sky was graced with a rare double rainbow after the sky cleared up following heavy rainfall.

The meteorological phenomena forms in the same way as a single rainbow. Essentially, when sunlight passes through a glass prism in the shape of a triangle, the light separates into the colours of a rainbow.

When it comes to double rainbows, sunlight must be able to cause a secondary reflection inside the same water droplet — which was the case on Tuesday night in the Montreal skies.

Typically, rainbow colours appear in the following order: red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, and violet. The second rainbow has all the same colours, only presented in reverse (since it’s a reflection of the first).

Cool, huh?

Here’s what Tuesday’s gorgeous double rainbow looked like through the virtual world on Wednesday morning.

(And yes, you’re right to think of this classic viral double rainbow video whenever someone mentions the twin phenomena.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shacha 📸💛🌼 (@shacha.moments)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fred Duke (@fre.duke)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rym Aoun ep Zoghlami (@rymooushaa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruby Irene Pratka (@rubyirenepratka)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orangetheory Pointe Claire (@otfpointeclaire)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kewl Chak (@kewlchak)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by gripette (@gripette)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aziz Siddiqui (@aziz.siddiqui.m)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maïté Albertin (@enarwen3)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @mtl_larry_cooks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mat Mi (@matmiszc)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @mildchronicles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony Vacchino (@89antonino)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liza (@lizab06)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Freddie Ryden (@teddiefreddie)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hatice Tepeyurt (@hatice_tepeyurt)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bradley Alexander (@bradleyalexanderpor)