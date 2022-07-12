Montreal could be in for a wallop of a severe thunderstorm on Tuesday afternoon.

Environment Canada has issued a “severe thunderstorm watch” alert for the Montreal metro area, calling for “atmospheric conditions” that could produce ” large hail, damaging winds, and torrential rainfall.”

The alert, issued at 9:40 am, is in effect for the following areas:

Châteauguay – La Prairie area

Laval area

Longueuil – Varennes area

Montréal Island area

The weather agency warns that strong wind gusts can “toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees, and overturn large vehicles.” Environment Canada warns that “intense lightning” is likely when any thunderstorm develops.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads,” continues the alert. “Water-related activities may be unsafe due to violent and sudden gusts of wind over bodies of water.”

The federal weather agency urges citizens to continually monitor updates once an alert has been issued.

“Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year,” concludes the alert. “Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”