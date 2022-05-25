North America’s largest dinosaur show is coming to Quebec

Calling all dino lovers! North America’s largest and most realistic dinosaur event is coming to Quebec this winter.

Jurassic Quest is set to take you through the Cretaceous, Jurassic, and Triassic periods so you can experience what it would have been like to walk among living dinosaurs.

It’s the only interactive dino exhibit with real, true-to-life-sized dinos from the tiny to the massive.

The larger-than-life exhibit will be in Quebec City from December 30, 2022, to January 1, 2023, and in Drummondville from January 6 to 8.

There are also several chances to see it when it comes to Ontario. It’ll be making stops in Hamilton (November 11 to 13), Mississauga (November 18 to 20), London (November 25), Ottawa (December 2 to 4), and Niagara Falls (December 10 to 11).

Then, it’ll migrate to Toronto at Enercare Centre at Exhibition Place from December 16 to 18.

According to the event’s website, Jurassic Quest worked with leading paleontologists to bring each dino to life, down to the last detail.

Whether its real-life counterpart had scaly, feathered, or furry skin, the exhibition takes pride in its accurate creatures.

You can explore dinosaur rides, a giant fossil dig, inflatables, a fossil science exhibit, the “Triceratots” soft play area, and much more – perfect for families.

Check out the herd of animatronic dinosaurs, including Apatosaurus, Spinosaurus, T-Rex, and an incredible 50-foot Megalodon, and interact with trainers and baby dinos. There’s even a live Raptor show, too.

Jurassic Quest gives wannabe paleontologists the chance to dig up fossils, ride their favourite life-sized dinosaur, and enjoy watching dinosaur and baby dinosaur shows.

And for those craving, even more of a dinosaur dose, “The Quest” is an interactive adventure where guests search for clues throughout the exhibit and can collect a prize at the end.

Additional details regarding location and stops will be added in the coming weeks.

For now, click here for updates and ticket info.

With files from Daily Hive Calgary Staff