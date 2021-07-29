Deadmau5 will be performing at îLESONIQ this fall

Deadmau5 is coming to Montreal in 5eptember.

The Canadian electronic music DJ will be headlining the Friday show of îLESONIQ’s weekend electronic music festival.

In April, îLESONIQ announced it would be not be returning this summer. On Thursday, however, the festival announced a mini “redux” edition from September 24 to 26.

Deadmau5 will headline the Friday show alongside Testpilot, Paul Kalkbrenner, and Spencer Brown.

The Saturday and Sunday lineup includes Rezz, Zeds Dead, Eprom, Phaseone, Nostalgix, Loud Luxury, Sam Feldt, Regard, and more.

îLESONIQ says tickets go on sale on Friday at noon. Organizers say tickets are at limited capacity and advises festivalgoers to “act fast.”