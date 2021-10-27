Here is what you need to know about Montreal's new Costco location

Montreal has a brand new Costco Wholesale location.

The city’s newest warehouse — located at 9401 Boulevard des Sciences in Anjou — opened to the public on Wednesday,

In a press release shared with Daily Hive, Costco Wholesale Canada Ltd. shared additional information about the big-box store company, which has created 60 new jobs and allows residents to benefit from big-time savings and deals.

Anjou’s previous Costco will convert to a Costco Business Centre.

“With the opening of this new warehouse, we can serve all of our members in the Anjou and surrounding area and can bring new consumers and businesses to uncover the benefits of a Costco membership,” said Pierre Riel, Senior Vice-President and Country Manager, Costco Wholesale Canada. “We are very proud to share this new location with our valued members and member businesses in the local community and throughout the area.”

The new 155,733 sq ft location features wide aisles, a more extensive food selection, an on-site bakery, fresh meat, an expanded produce area, a new rotisserie chicken section, an optical centre (including an independent optometrist), a food court, 18-pump gas station, and a new pharmacy.

Sounds big time, eh?

The new Costco has 13 checkout registers, six self-checkout stations, 1,000 shopping carts, and 900 parking spots.

Costco Wholesale Canada Ltd. says the Anjou location is 20% larger than its previous spot and offers a total of 3,800 items.

As usual, Anjou’s Costco Wholesale is open to members only. The annual fee is $60 for a Business Membership. All Costco Wholesale memberships include a free household card and are valid at Costco locations around the world.

An Executive Membership is available for $120 a year, which offers exclusive merchandise offers and special incentives on travel insurance, payment processing, portable and self-storage, and more.

Costco members can also make purchases through the company’s website, where thousands of additional items are available online only.