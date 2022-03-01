Montreal orchestra brings movie scores to life at Place des Arts this month

Like movies themselves, good film scores leave their mark on us.

Whether it’s the audible impending doom that comes from Jaws’ iconic theme (dun-un dun-un…) or the wonderfully adventurous reprise of Indiana Jones, music can turn a decent motion picture into a great one.

Lucky for Montrealers, the magic sounds of cinema will be returning to the stage at Place des Arts this month in their production entitled Music at the Movies.

The concert presented by the FILMHarmonic Orchestra and GFN Productions will feature live renditions of scores from iconic films like Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather, Sergio Leone’s The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly and more.

In a press release, concert organizers stated that “among the repertoire are masterpieces recorded for the FILMharmonic’s recent album, Music at the Movies. These include the themes from Schindler’s List, Cinema Paradiso, and Psycho!”

Along with 40 classically trained musicians, the concert will feature three pieces

sung by guest soprano Sarah Dufresene, “who will enchant the audience with her extraordinary virtuosity and musical sensitivity.”

For tickets and more information on Music at the Movies, click here.

When: Friday, March 11

Where: Place des Arts

Time: 7:30 pm

Price: from $69.99 to $129.99