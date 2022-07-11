Deadpool, Spider-Man, Darth Vader, Transformers, and even Buzz Lightyear joined the thousands of comic book fans at the Palais de Congrès over the weekend, decked out in seriously impressive Comiccon costumes.

Over 60,000 fanboys and girls attended the pop-culture convention, the biggest Montreal Comiccon event ever (and the city’s first in two years).

The weekend-long event was headlined by Harry Potter’s Mathew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), the Kids in the Hall’s Dave Foley, A Clockwork Orange’s Malcolm McDowell, a pair of Stranger Things co-stars, the voice of Super Mario, and many more.

Overall, the event showcases artists and products from various entertainment genres of different mediums including sci-fi, horror, anime, gaming in all its forms, and of course comic books.

If you didn’t get a chance to check out the superhero-heavy event, the virtual world of Instagram was in big-time nerd mode.

Here are some of our favourite Comiccon costumes from this past weekend.

