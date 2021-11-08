SportsHockeyCanadiens

Habs fans clap back after AHL team chirps Cole Caufield on Twitter

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
Nov 8 2021, 7:37 pm
Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

After the first period of Sunday afternoon’s game between the Laval Rocket and Utica Comets, the home team went after Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield in a tweet.

The Canadiens sent Caufield down to the Rocket on November 1 after the rookie put up just one assist through his first 10 NHL games this year.

Despite neither team scoring after the first 20 minutes of Sunday’s game, the tweet mocked Caufield’s lack of on-ice presence, sarcastically asking if the 20-year-old played in the first period.

utica comets caufield

Sunday was also Caufield’s second game with Laval this year. After going pointless in his first, he registered an assist on Laurent Dauphin’s powerplay goal in the third period.

And while the game ultimately ended in a 4-2 Laval loss, Habs and Rocket fans were more upset with the tagging of their prospect in the snappy tweet.

Former Montreal Canadiens forward Maxim Lapierre was one of the first to voice his displeasure, calling the chirp “ridiculous”.

Journalist Jack Todd also chimed in, calling the action “pure trash.”


The Comets’ tweet was deleted soon afterward, but Habs fans made sure to keep the conversation going, sharing screenshots of the removed post.

After the game, The Comets addressed the situation once more, this time praising Caufield, and referring to him as the “best player on the ice”.

But it was too little, too late as Habs fans were not quick to forgive the “joke”.

