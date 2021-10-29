SportsHockeyCanadiens

Danault's child was conceived after Habs advanced to Stanley Cup Final

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
Oct 29 2021, 9:06 pm
Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Hockey players are known to be guarded in front of the media. They often give reporters the same old run-of-the-mill responses in an effort to avoid the limelight.

But every once in a while we get a more than we asked for.

That was the case with former Montreal Canadiens forward Phillip Danault today.

Danault spoke to the media today, one day ahead of his first game against his former team as a member of the LA Kings.

The 28-year-old centre shared an “intimate” anecdote about the night the Montreal Canadiens advanced to the Stanley Cup Final, after beating the Vegas Golden Nights at the Bell Centre.

The Athletic’s Arpon Basu shared the details:

Montrealers will never forget the euphoria that came with advancing to the final on home ice on Quebec’s national holiday. And neither will Danault, who assisted the overtime winner.

But it might be safe to say that winning a conference championship was not necessarily the best part of his evening…

