Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Montreal with $3 tequila shots next week

This Thursday, Montreal’s Time Out Market is hosting the ultimate 5 à 7 — or 5 à 9 in this case — for Cinco de Mayo.

The downtown dining hall will kick things off with a live mariachi band performance, which, according to them, will “bring the vibes.” A live DJ will follow, allowing visitors to cut loose and start their weekend early.

You can expect to see tequila shots flying around the room all evening, as they’re only three bucks a pop. Speaking of drink deals, proper Mexican cocktails like Margaritas, Palomas, Pina Colada, and Micheladas are also selling for $8.

Be sure to pace yourselves, though. Between the extended hours and discount beverages, things can get loco before you know it. A good way to avoid overdoing it is to make sure you have some good food in you. Luckily, that will be available at just about every corner.

Since it’s Cinco de Mayo, we suggest grabbing a Mexican vegan fair at Time Out’s Casa Kaizen. Specializing in Tacos and Quesadillas, this joint features Mexican-Japanese fusion. The menu is designed by chef Christian Ventura, who has been called the “city’s most innovative vegan pioneer to date.”

Cinco de Mayo – Time Out Market

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Time Out Market Montréal (@timeoutmarketmontreal)

Where: 705 Saint-Catherine St W,

When: Thursday, May 5

Time: 5 pm to 9 pm