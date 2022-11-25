Montreal has had a white Christmas 37 times in the past 50 years

Much like the first snowfall of the year, a sprinkling of the fluffy white stuff on Christmas Day is absolutely magical.

And over the last five decades, that’s been the case for Montreal more often than not. According to a new graph created by local weather historian Rolf Campbell, there’s been snow on the ground for 37 (78%) of the past 50 years.

The graph represents blizzard levels since 1972 via images of trees covered in varying amounts of snow. Fully white trees mean that over 15 cm fell, while partially covered trees represent days where Montreal got between 2 cm and 15 cm.

The last time the city saw a heavy amount of snow on December 25 was back in 2017.

According to The Weather Network’s long-term forecast, Christmas 2022 currently has a 17% probability of precipitation. Meanwhile, the historical average predicts a temperature high of -1°C and a low of -8°C.

So while whether we’ll have a white Christmas this year is still up in the air, we’re certainly due for one. Here’s hoping that the first normal holiday season in a few years brings the magic.