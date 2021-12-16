9 phenomenal Montreal restaurants that are open on Christmas Day

You definitely need something to do after opening all your presents and spiking your coffee on Christmas morning.

Luckily, there are a bunch of phenomenal restaurants in Montreal that will be open to the public on Christmas Day.

Some spots are hosting table d’hotes, some brunch, and others their usual menus.

We’ve attached each spot’s website and phone number as we’d highly recommend making a reservation — it’s still Christmas after all, and dining out on the 25th is surprisingly popular.

It’s the biggest day of the year, so why not celebrate with one of Montreal’s most iconic restaurants?

From rib eyes to sirloins, New York cuts, and filet mignons, Gibbys grills out arguably the best steaks in the city.

The spot is in a converted 18th-century stable featuring wood beams, stone walls, and giant fireplaces, all decked out for the holidays. Besides the decadent steaks, it’s also a phenomenal vibe.

It will be magical.

Address: 298 Place d’Youville

Hours: 5 – 10 pm

Phone: (514) 282-1837

What’s better on Christmas than LOV?

This chic, bright white-washed space has two locations in Montreal (and four in Quebec), all of which will be open on the 25th.

If you’re in the mood for some vegan food, cocktails, and wine, keep LOV on your radar… LOV is all you need.

Address: 1232 rue de la Montagne

Hours: 5 – 9 pm

Phone:(438) 333-2363

Modavie, the wine bar in the Old Port, will be open on December 24 and 25 for a lavish meal with the option of five to seven courses. Plus, there will be live music (starting at 6 pm).

How lovely!

Address: 1 Saint Paul Ouest

Hours: 1 – 11 pm

Phone: (514) 287-9582

This Monreal staple, housed inside a former 19th-century warehouse, is hosting brunch (10 am to 3 pm) for Christmas Day restaurant hopefuls who want to get out of the house early.

Their tasty dinner menu will be offered until 11 pm.

Address: 89 rue de la Commune Est

Hours: 10 am – 11 pm

Phone:(514) 392-1649

If you’re in the mood for some cocktails and mega meal serving, this pink hue diner in the heart of downtown will be open on Christmas Day.

Address: 1424 rue Stanley

Hours: 3 pm – 12 am

Phone:(514) 281-6556

Celebrate Christmas at this unique supper club that serves Asiatic cuisine and has burlesque dancers and music.

Address: 390 rue Saint Jacques

Hours: 7 pm – 3 am

Phone: (514) 379-3553

The Méchant Boeuf team has created a delicious three-course table d’hôte menu at its upscale brasserie in the Old Port so guests can enjoy a feast with friends and family on both December 24 and 25.

Address: 124 rue Saint-Paul Ouest

Hours: 5 – 11 pm

Phone:(514) 788-4020

If you’re looking to get fancy on Christmas Day, the elegant Bar George will be open for two services on Christmas Day in their upscale, swanky, wood-clad venue.

Address: 1440 Drummond

Hours: 12 pm – 2 am

Phone:(514) 669-9243

If you want some coastal grub in a chic and modern spot that serves up tasty cocktails and wine, check out Fish Bone on Christmas Day.

Address: 420 Notre Dame Ouest

Hours: 5 pm – 1 am

Phone:(514) 849-4424