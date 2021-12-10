11 local holiday treats you can find in Montreal this season

Look, it’s the holidays. Throw out any of those diet plans and hop on the sweet train.

Worry about your diet in 2022. For now, indulge in some holiday-themed cookies, cakes, brownies, and other tasty treats from a sled-full of Montreal bakers.

Try out any of these decadent treats from these local bakers and spots and you will not be disappointed. Just you know, reschedule that dentist appointment to the spring…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 💖 Madame Munchy 💖 (@madamemunchy)

Oreos on top of cheesecake topped off with even more Oreos on a giant chocolate chip cookie. What else do you need?

Order

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sweet Layers (@sweetlayersmtl)

Sweet Layers is a dessert shop based out of Laval that specializes in bombolones, an Italian-style filled doughnut.

Small batch orders are available through Instagram DMs, so you know it’s fresh.

Order

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lescurier par Alex Platel (@lescuriermtl)

Chocolate balls, fins, and lollipops.

Some of the holiday-themed chocolate balls are even dressed with edible tuques.

Order

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sophie sucrée vegan bakery 🌱🍰 (@sophiesucree)

This vegan bakery specializes in artisanal pastries, cakes, and classic baked goodies. Sophie Sucrée has been making small batch treats — all of which are vegan — since 2013.

If you want to go for a ride, dive into their chocolate hazelnut yule log.

Order

Montreal Pizz’Cookies is serving up its “Pizz’Cookie de Noël” until the end of December and it’s exactly what it sounds like: a cookie the size of a pizza, decked out with holiday goodies.

Small batch orders are available through Instagram DMs.

Order

View this post on Instagram A post shared by That’s Amore Sweets (@thatsamoresweets)

Deck the halls (and your tummies) with That’s Amore Sweets’ new line of holiday flavours and hot cocoa bombs.

Flavours include gingerbread, candy cane peppermint, crème brûlée, Snickerdoodle, milk and white chocolate.

Order

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YUM Creations (@yum.creations)

The holiday “YUMbombs” are made entirely out of Belgian chocolate (inside and out) and come in a variety of flavours including Bailey’s Irish Cream, apple pie, cookies ‘n cream, caramel, marshmallows, peppermint, and more.

Order

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Becky’s Berries (@beckysberriesmtl)

Becky’s Berries decorates strawberries into an array of beautiful designs. If you want to scarf back some holiday-themed berries, look no further.

Order

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sel & Miel Boxes (@sel.miel)

Sel & Miel makes boxes of goodies and can even customize orders to your liking.

Pictured are vanilla cupcakes with eggnog buttercream frosting, hot chocolate bombs, cakepops, and chocolate/M&M cookies.

Order

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cremerie Think Sunshine (@cremerie_think_sunshine)

This Lasalle-based bakery makes New England-inspired artisanal cookies and cakes using high-quality imported Belgium chocolate.

Order

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sweet House Mtl (@sweethousemtl)

Sweet House Mtl is a homemade bakery that specializes in treat boxes. Check out their ricotta cookies, peppermint whoopie pies, candy cane-shaped sugar cookies, and brown butter chocolate chip cookies.

Order