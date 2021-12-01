This holiday season, be the ultimate gift-giver by sharing your love for Montreal with some art, home décor, or treats that rep hometown pride.

Especially during the pandemic, local artists and shops can use all the help they can get.

So if you’re making a list and checking it twice, these are some Montreal-themed and locally made gifts that reflect the city.

You can buy a gift and help the little guy, ’tis the season!

Sur ton mur is curated and run by Sam and Eli, two Montrealers out of their on-island studio. They have an entire collection curated for Montrealers featuring landmarks, icons, and food.

If you think someone needs a bit of Montreal charm at their place, check out the Sur to mur series.

Where to buy: Sur ton mur

Price: $90 – $200

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robinson (@lacompagnierobinson)

From wallets to handbags, keychains, cardholders, and belts, La Compagnie Robinson creates timeless and durable leather goods that are meant to be “handed down from generation to generation.”

All locally made, prices range from $50 to $295 for wallets and tote bags, respectively. You can also find great smaller gifts for under $35.

Where to buy: La Compagnie Robinson

Price: $50 – $295

You can’t go wrong with a Montreal-made mug of the city. Or, a bagel mug. Like, come on.

Main and Local, a Montreal shop that’s been in business since 2014, also sells poutine shirts and beanies, Canadian face masks (ketchup chips, curling, beer bottles), and poutine socks, all for under $25. You can’t go wrong.

Where to buy: Main and Local

Price: Under $25

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Velvet Moustache (@velvetmoustache)

Thought, developed, sewn, inspected, brushed, labelled, packaged, and loved in Montreal, these comfortable and quality products are all locally made and inspired by the animal kingdom.

Because nothing says “Merry Christmas” like an adorable, comfy, square fox pillow.

Where to buy: Velvet Moustache

Price: $60 – $120