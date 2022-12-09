Check your fridge: A bunch of cheese has just been recalled due to contamination

If you have cheese in your fridge, you might want to do a double take — a bunch of cheese has been recalled due to contamination.

Canadian Food Inspection Agency tested Igor brand gorgonzola mild ripened blue-veined cheese in the 350-gram pack, and found that it contained listeria monocytogenes.

The pathogenic bacteria can cause an infection called listeriosis, and in serious cases, it can be life-threatening.

“Food contaminated with listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick,” reads Health Canada’s release on the recall. “Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.”

Exposure to listeria monocytogenes is especially dangerous for pregnant women, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems.

“Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die,” Health Canada warns.

The cheese recalled was sold in Ontario and Quebec. So far, there have been no reported illnesses associated with consuming the cheese.

Best be safe than sorry!