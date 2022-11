A batch of Tim Hortons soup has been recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) due to the “presence of insects.”

The recall for the Tim Hortons brand Soup Base Chicken Noodle was issued on November 7, 2022.

The recalled product has been sold in Ontario and Alberta.

“Do not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product,” the CFIA warned on its website, where the affected products are also listed.

The soups were sold up to and including October 20, 2022.