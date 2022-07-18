Real EstateMontreal HomesUrbanized

An actual 123-year-old fairytale castle is for sale in Montreal (PHOTOS)

Ty Jadah
Ty Jadah
|
Jul 18 2022, 4:02 pm
An actual 123-year-old fairytale castle is for sale in Montreal (PHOTOS)
Sotheby's Realty

If you’re on the hunt for a new home and you want to the live the life of royalty, a majestic 123-year-old castle is for sale in Montreal.

The 19th-century home is tucked away on the western tip of the island, in the wealthy town of Senneville.

The eight-bedroom, seven-bathroom home has just been listed by Sotheby’s International Realty for a smooth $19 million.

Built in 1899, the “Bois-de-la-Roche” castle was designed using a stone facade, in honour of the fairytale castles from the French Loire region of the 1500s.

In total, the “Bois-de-la-Roche” has 37 rooms throughout the 18,000 sq ft castle, 19 acres of land, and is a quick 45-minute drive outside of downtown Montreal.

The castle was renovated in the mid-1990s while keeping the preservation of its historical qualities. The spot has 13 fireplaces, heated floors, an open-concept kitchen, an elevator, an oak staircase, a solarium, an indoor pool, wall-to-wall windows, and ceramic floors.

“Live like royally in a castle situated on a parklike peninsula close to all amenities,” says the Sotheby’s Realty listing.

Before packing up your living room, a fixed 25-year mortgage will knock you back just over $79,000 a month for this fairytale-esque spot.

Don’t forget to invite us over to the housewarming bash, we’ll bring the dip.

Sotheby’s Realty

Sotheby’s Realty

Sotheby’s Realty

Sotheby’s Realty

Sotheby’s Realty

Sotheby’s Realty

Sotheby’s Realty

Sotheby’s Realty

Sotheby’s Realty

Sotheby’s Realty

Sotheby’s Realty

Sotheby’s Realty

Sotheby’s Realty

Sotheby’s Realty

Sotheby’s Realty

Sotheby’s Realty

Sotheby’s Realty

Sotheby’s Realty

Sotheby’s Realty

Sotheby’s Realty

Sotheby’s Realty

Sotheby’s Realty

Sotheby’s Realty

Sotheby’s Realty

Sotheby’s Realty

Ty JadahTy Jadah
+ Real Estate
+ Montreal Homes
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.