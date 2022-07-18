An actual 123-year-old fairytale castle is for sale in Montreal (PHOTOS)

If you’re on the hunt for a new home and you want to the live the life of royalty, a majestic 123-year-old castle is for sale in Montreal.

The 19th-century home is tucked away on the western tip of the island, in the wealthy town of Senneville.

The eight-bedroom, seven-bathroom home has just been listed by Sotheby’s International Realty for a smooth $19 million.

Built in 1899, the “Bois-de-la-Roche” castle was designed using a stone facade, in honour of the fairytale castles from the French Loire region of the 1500s.

In total, the “Bois-de-la-Roche” has 37 rooms throughout the 18,000 sq ft castle, 19 acres of land, and is a quick 45-minute drive outside of downtown Montreal.

The castle was renovated in the mid-1990s while keeping the preservation of its historical qualities. The spot has 13 fireplaces, heated floors, an open-concept kitchen, an elevator, an oak staircase, a solarium, an indoor pool, wall-to-wall windows, and ceramic floors.

“Live like royally in a castle situated on a parklike peninsula close to all amenities,” says the Sotheby’s Realty listing.

Before packing up your living room, a fixed 25-year mortgage will knock you back just over $79,000 a month for this fairytale-esque spot.

Don’t forget to invite us over to the housewarming bash, we’ll bring the dip.