Casino de Montréal will reopen to the public next week

The biggest casino in Montreal is reopening this week after being forced to close since December.

Earlier this month, the Quebec government announced that casinos (along with bars, pubs, and taverns) can reopen at 50% capacity as of February 28.

The Casino de Montréal will do exactly that and is slated to reopen to the public on Monday, February 28.

As of Monday, the casino will be open every day from 9 am to 1 am and booking spots will no longer be necessary.

Patrons will still be required to show their COVID-19 vaccine proof until March 13, in accordance with the Quebec government’s mandates.

“The Casino de Montréal follows public health rules,” reads the venue’s website. “As such, we ask that you wear a mask or face covering in our establishment, comply with physical distancing requirements and sanitize your hands when you arrive and whenever moving around at the gaming tables, cash desk, and customer service counters.”

Free indoor and outdoor parking will be available to patrons upon reopening, and public transit will do drop-offs at the casino “at all times,” says the Casino de Montréal.

As usual, admission to the casino will be free.