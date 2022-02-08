Quebec Premier François Legault announced an easing of more COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday.

Legault outlined February’s reopening plan, including bars, capacity limits, and gatherings.

“We will have to learn to live with the virus,” says Legault. “COVID is here to stay.” The premier says public health is taking a “calculated risk” in announcing its reopening plan.

Here’s an outline of Quebec’s reopening plan for the rest of the month:

Saturday, February 12:

No limits for private gatherings

The recommendation is to keep a maximum of 10 people from three different homes

Monday, February 14:

Restaurants will increase to 10 people maximum per table (or three different addresses)

Competitive sports can resume

Outdoor shows increase to a capacity maximum of 5,000 people

Monday, February 21:

All businesses can function at 100% capacity

Monday, February 28:

Sports tournaments can resume

Remote working will become a recommendation but no longer mandatory

Bars, pubs, taverns, casinos can reopen at 50% capacity

Monday, March 14

Dancing and karaoke will be permitted

Bars, big showrooms, and large venues can function at 100% capacity

Legault says as of March 14, “most of the health measures will be lifted.” When asked to clarify, Health Minister Christian Dubé says the government will “adjust its strategy” regarding the province’s mask mandates and COVID-19 passport system.

Citing experts, Legault says an increase in cases and hospitalizations is possible but stressed Quebecer’s best remedy against the virus is to get vaccinated.

He says 63% of all Quebecers are now fully vaccinated.

“We will have to learn to live with the virus,” Legault reiterated in French. “Each person will have to evaluate their risks — how many am I with? How many have three doses? What risk am I willing to take? We will leave it all up to the citizens.”

On annonce, aujourd’hui, les nouvelles mesures qui entreront en vigueur dans les prochains jours et prochaines semaines. 🎥Pour tous les détails, suivez notre point de presse en direct👉 https://t.co/M5OWXXgArE — François Legault (@francoislegault) February 8, 2022 Legault says he “understands” that Quebecers are angry with constraints and cited that an “already weak” healthcare network was too fragile, which resulted in December’s restrictions. “Over the past month, the Omicron variant was super contagious,” says Legault. “It’s important to mention, we can all be against the measures but we had no choice. We put in restrictions to be able to treat our hospitalizations.”