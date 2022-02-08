Quebec government outlines February's COVID-19 reopening plan
Quebec Premier François Legault announced an easing of more COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday.
Legault outlined February’s reopening plan, including bars, capacity limits, and gatherings.
“We will have to learn to live with the virus,” says Legault. “COVID is here to stay.” The premier says public health is taking a “calculated risk” in announcing its reopening plan.
Here’s an outline of Quebec’s reopening plan for the rest of the month:
Saturday, February 12:
- No limits for private gatherings
- The recommendation is to keep a maximum of 10 people from three different homes
Monday, February 14:
- Restaurants will increase to 10 people maximum per table (or three different addresses)
- Competitive sports can resume
- Outdoor shows increase to a capacity maximum of 5,000 people
Monday, February 21:
- All businesses can function at 100% capacity
Monday, February 28:
- Sports tournaments can resume
- Remote working will become a recommendation but no longer mandatory
- Bars, pubs, taverns, casinos can reopen at 50% capacity
Monday, March 14
- Dancing and karaoke will be permitted
- Bars, big showrooms, and large venues can function at 100% capacity
Legault says as of March 14, “most of the health measures will be lifted.” When asked to clarify, Health Minister Christian Dubé says the government will “adjust its strategy” regarding the province’s mask mandates and COVID-19 passport system.
Citing experts, Legault says an increase in cases and hospitalizations is possible but stressed Quebecer’s best remedy against the virus is to get vaccinated.
He says 63% of all Quebecers are now fully vaccinated.
“We will have to learn to live with the virus,” Legault reiterated in French. “Each person will have to evaluate their risks — how many am I with? How many have three doses? What risk am I willing to take? We will leave it all up to the citizens.”