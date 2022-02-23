Quebec City has the fourth most French restaurants per capita in the world

When it comes to French cuisine, there are plenty of phenomenal restaurant options in Quebec City.

In fact, per capita, Quebec City has one of the highest numbers of French restaurants in the world.

According to a global food scene study by Remitly, Quebec has 2.56 French restaurants per 1,000 people.

In its study, the financial service provider says French cuisine is revered as some of the best in the world, thanks to its high-class dishes that “exhibit flair and a great understanding of the palette with every single bite.”

The study, which excludes France, has Quebec ranked behind Liege, Belgium.

Brussels, Belgium, is first worldwide, followed by Geneva, Switzerland.

“It’s no surprise that cities based within countries that have a significant historical connection with France rank highly,” says the report. “With many French immigrants having moved to Canada, or crossed the border to Switzerland having a big influence on the culture and cuisine. Top of the list once again, however, is Belgium’s Brussels, with over 600 French restaurants in the city.”